Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Out versus Buffalo
Fabbri (jaw) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's road game versus the Sabres.
Fabbri remains day-to-day but won't dress in Buffalo. At this point, his status beyond that remains up in the air, but Fabbri will now turn his attention towards getting healthy in time to face the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday.
