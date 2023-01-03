Fabbri (knee) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri will make his 2022-23 season debut after recovering from undergoing knee surgery back in July. The winger last played in a game March 10 versus Minnesota, a stretch of nearly 10 months on the shelf. Last season, Fabbri racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in 56 games and may still be able to challenge for the 20-goal mark with 47 games remaining in the season.