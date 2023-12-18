Fabbri (face) is expected to play Monday against Anaheim, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Fabbri was a full participant in the morning skate, while working on the third line and second power-play unit, after leaving Saturday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia in the third period. His face was cut following a hit from Flyers defender Rasmus Ristolainen, but he appears to be good to go. Fabbri has nine goals, 15 points and 25 shots on net over 18 appearances this season.