Fabbri (face) is expected to play Monday against Anaheim, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Fabbri was a full participant in the morning skate, while working on the third line and second power-play unit, after leaving Saturday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia in the third period. His face was cut following a hit from Flyers defender Rasmus Ristolainen, but he appears to be good to go. Fabbri has nine goals, 15 points and 25 shots on net over 18 appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Leaves game with cut to face•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Lends helper•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Another multi-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Two more points Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Makes most of limited time•