Fabbri could make his Red Wings debut versus the Bruins on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Past knee injuries have really diminished Fabbri's prospects. The Blues took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft, but the talented forward missed all of 2017-18, and he's appeared in only 41 games since his long-awaited return with St. Louis last November. While Detroit is last in the league in scoring (2.1 goals per game), Fabbri may be able to provide some scoring in the bottom six to pump some life into the dispirited franchise.