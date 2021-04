Fabbri (upper body) donned a non-contact jersey in practice Monday, so he isn't expected to return Tuesday in Columbus, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri is expected to miss a 12th consecutive game Tuesday. He'll hope to get back on game ice Thursday in Carolina and resume building on his season total of 18 points through 30 games. Fabbri will need to be removed from IR before he's eligible to suit up.