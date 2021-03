Fabbri scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of blocks in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Fabbri broke a 2-2 tie with 7:32 left in the second period, trailing a rush and burying a Dylan Larkin drop pass for his sixth goal of the year. The 25-year-old has 12 points in 21 games, a similar pace to last season when Fabbri produced 32 points over 61 contests.