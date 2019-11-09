Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Provides immediate boost
Fabbri scored a pair of power-play goals on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over Boston.
Acquired from St. Louis on Wednesday, Fabbri was making his Red Wings debut Friday and lit the lamp in each of the first two periods, his second goal proving to be the game-winner. Fabbri had just one goal in nine games with the Blues this season and had seen his production decline significantly ever since his 18-goal rookie season in 2015-16. The 2014 first-round pick will get every opportunity to breathe new life into his career with the NHL's lowest-scoring team.
