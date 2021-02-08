Fabbri scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Fabbri's tally at 9:11 of the third period restored a two-goal advantage for the Red Wings. The 25-year-old has struggled this season with just two goals in five games, as he lost roughly two weeks to COVID-19 protocols. Expect Fabbri to operate in a top-six role most of the time, which could give him some appeal as a pure scoring option in deeper fantasy formats.