Fabbri notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Fabbri had the secondary helper on a Bobby Ryan goal late in the first period. In his last 10 games, Fabbri has five goals and two helpers. The versatile forward has produced 16 points (two on the power play), 45 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 29 hits in 25 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to see top-six usage, which could give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.