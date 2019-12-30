Fabbri potted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Fabbri struck late in the second period to tie the game at one. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists in 32 games between the Red Wings and Blues this year. He's posted 17 points and a minus-15 rating in 23 contests since he was traded to the Wings -- that's the best pace of his career. The first-round pick from 2014 can provide decent scoring depth to fantasy owners.