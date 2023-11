Fabbri (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri has been sidelined for the last 11 games due to a lower-body issue -- his lone appearance came on Opening Night, when he picked a power-play goal in 14:44 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger isn't expected to skate on the power play Tuesday, but he should see time on third line at even strength against New York.