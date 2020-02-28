Play

Fabbri (knee) has deemed himself good to go for Saturday's game against the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri missed Thursday's game against Minnesota with a knee injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 24-year-old winger will return to a featured role Saturday, skating on Detroit's top line and first power-play unit against Ottawa.

