Fabbri registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
The Wings were busy at the trade deadline, highlighted by top-six winger Tyler Bertuzzi punching his ticket to Boston, so Fabbri could benefit from increased ice time down the stretch. The 27-year-old has recorded seven goals and nine assists -- plus half his points have taken place on the power play through 26 games -- meaning Fabbri holds up as an option in deep leagues.
