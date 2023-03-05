Fabbri registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The Wings were busy at the trade deadline, highlighted by top-six winger Tyler Bertuzzi punching his ticket to Boston, so Fabbri could benefit from increased ice time down the stretch. The 27-year-old has recorded seven goals and nine assists -- plus half his points have taken place on the power play through 26 games -- meaning Fabbri holds up as an option in deep leagues.