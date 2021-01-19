Fabbri (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Fabbri will miss a second straight game while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Michael Rasmussen is handling the second-line center duties in his stead.
