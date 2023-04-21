Fabbri is recovering from his fourth knee surgery, though the latest is described as a mere "clean-up" procedure and he'll be ready for training camp, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri is a model for perseverance, having overcome three prior ACL surgeries and enduring the corresponding rehab efforts. "I'm back training right now," he said. "Obviously, there's no rush in the rehab process right now, but we're slowly ramping it up in the gym, doing everything -- upper body, lower body, biking -- and the knee's feeling good, so we're in a good spot." Fabbri -- who didn't start the 2022-23 campaign until Jan. 4 -- produced seven goals and nine assists in 28 games before getting shut down again in late March.