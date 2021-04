Fabbri (upper body) won't be an option against Chicago on Saturday.

Fabbri will be out of action for his seventh consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger managed just one goal in his previous eight appearances while averaging 18:36 of ice time. With just 10 games remaining, Fabbri could be in danger of missing the rest of the season if he doesn't get back to 100 percent soon.