Fabbri (lower body) will not be in action versus Montreal on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Fabbri will sit out Thursday's contest after making his return to the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday. The 27-year-old winger should be in contention to face the Jackets on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially cleared to suit up in that game. Once back to 100 percent, Fabbri should be in contention for a spot in the top six as he looks to get back over the 10-goal threshold after missing that mark last season.