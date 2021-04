Fabbri (upper body) will miss a 13th consecutive game Thursday versus Carolina, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri began practicing in a non-contact jersey Monday, but with only four games left on Detroit's regular-season schedule, it's starting to look more likely than not he won't return in 2020-21. If that ends up being the case, Fabbri will finish the campaign having totaled 18 points in 30 contests.