Fabbri tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
Fabbri cut the Devils' lead to 4-3 late in the third period, knocking home a loose puck as time expired on a Detroit power play. The 27-year-old Fabbri opened the season on the second line alongside J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond after he tallied seven goals and 16 points across 28 games in an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. Fabbri has shown offensive flashes, though he's been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing just 114 games over his last three seasons.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Avoids serious injury•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Remains on track for camp•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Officially shut down•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Not expected back this season•