Fabbri tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Fabbri cut the Devils' lead to 4-3 late in the third period, knocking home a loose puck as time expired on a Detroit power play. The 27-year-old Fabbri opened the season on the second line alongside J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond after he tallied seven goals and 16 points across 28 games in an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. Fabbri has shown offensive flashes, though he's been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing just 114 games over his last three seasons.