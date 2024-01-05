Fabbri scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Fabbri got the Red Wings on the board midway through the second period and tallied a go-ahead goal early in the third. While that lead didn't last, it was good to see the winger end a cold snap in which he posted just one assist and a minus-6 rating over 10 contests. Fabbri is up to 11 markers, 18 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 27 appearances. He's doing a little better than he did in 2022-23, when he recorded 16 points over 28 outings.