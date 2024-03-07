Fabbri scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Fabbri opened the scoring on the power play just 1:48 into the game Wednesday, directing an Alex DeBrincat feed through Alexandar Georgiev to give the Wings an early 1-0 lead. Fabbri now has three goals, two coming on the man advantage, and four points in his last six contests. While the 28-year-old forward has been skating primarily on the fourth line, his usage on Detroit's top power-play unit offers some scoring upside. Fabbri's up to 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) through 48 games this season.