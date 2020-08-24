Fabbri agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.9 million contract extension with Detroit on Monday.

After two years dealing with knee injuries in St. Louis, Fabbri revitalized his career in Detroit, as he racked up 31 points in 52 outings for the Wings. The 23-year-old winger should continue filling a second-line role with Detroit heading into the 2020-21 campaign and could challenge for the 20-goal mark next year.