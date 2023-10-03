Fabbri (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason contest versus Pittsburgh, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fabbri suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's 5-2 exhibition win over Washington, but the issue was not expected to be long term. He produced seven goals, 16 points, 35 shots on net and 49 hits in 28 appearances last season.
