Fabbri earned a primary assist Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Fabbri set up Madison Bowey for a quick blast from the point. The former Blues winger continues to impress his new team, with 10 goals and 11 assists representing his point total through 29 games. Despite owning the league's worst record and clearly being in rebuild mode, Detroit should at least entertain the thought of re-signing Fabbri before his one-year deal expires in July.