Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sets up lone goal in loss
Fabbri picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Fabbri helped out on the Red Wings' lone tally by Dylan Larkin. In 25 games since being traded to the Red Wings, Fabbri has nine goals and nine helpers, although that's come with a minus-15 rating. Still, the offense is there if you can stomach the defensive struggles and lack of physicality (23 hits).
