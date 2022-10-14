Fabbri (knee) was skating prior to practice Friday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Fabbri underwent ACL surgery in the offseason and was given a 6-9 month recovery timetable which should see him back in January. Fabbri should be a middle-six forward with the Red Wings when he returns to action.
