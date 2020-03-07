Fabbri secured the game-winning goal on the power play Friday for a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Fabbri blasted a one-timer for his 30th point in 50 games as a Red Wing. Even though his new team is the worst in the league, the former Blues winger can take solace in the fact that he's been healthy this year while averaging a tick under 16 minutes of ice time per game; a career high after parts of five seasons.