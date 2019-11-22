Play

Fabbri secured an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Fabbri has compiled three goals and five assists in his first seven games with the Red Wings. Clearly, the first-round pick -- St. Louis, 2014 -- feels comfortable in his new digs, and he's been enticing fantasy owners with a No. 1 spot on the power play.

