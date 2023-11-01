Fabbri (lower body) is making strides in his recovery but will miss the club's next two games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Wednesday.

Fabbri is hoping to play in the next week, which could see him return against the Rangers or Canadiens on Tuesday or Thursday, respectively. The 27-year-old winger scored a goal in his only appearance of the season before suffering his lower-body injury. If he can stay healthy, something that has been elusive for the Ontario native, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark or even beyond.