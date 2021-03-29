Fabbri generated an assist Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 25-year-old winger has molded a three-game point streak comprised of one goal and two helpers. Fabbri is also getting the job done in the defensive end, as his plus-6 rating tops all Red Wings.
