Fabbri delivered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Fabbri saw a whopping 7:03 of power-play ice time, taking full advantage of Vancouver's lack of discipline in the matinee. A consummate professional, Fabbri is still settling in following another knee surgery, adding four goals and two assists through 15 games. The Wings didn't have the services of Lucas Raymond (lower body) on Saturday, which rendered Fabbri's contributions even more important.