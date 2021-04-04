Fabbri (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against the Lightning.
It's unclear why Fabbri is sitting out. The 25-year-old has posted 10 goals and eight assists across 30 games this season. His next chance to play is Tuesday's home clash against the Predators.
