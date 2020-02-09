Play

Fabbri (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Bruins.

Fabbri was sandwiched between Chris Wagner and Par Lindholm in the first period and went straight to the locker room. While there's no detail on the nature of his injury, it's positive news that Fabbri isn't dealing with another knee injury. There should be details on his timeline before Tuesday's road game versus the Sabres.

