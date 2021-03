Fabbri scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Fabbri gave the Red Wings a 5-2 lead at 4:50 of the second period, and his tally would ultimately count as the game-winner. The 25-year-old winger has collected five goals, six assists, 31 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances in a top-six role.