Fabbri (knee) is expected to return around Jan. 1, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It seems to be status quo with Fabbri, as he's consistently been skating since late October, albeit with no apparent setbacks. Fabbri required surgery and ultimately needs to demonstrate that he can withstand contact in practice before rejoining the lineup. Last season, he stacked 17 goals with 13 assists through 56 games, and the torn ACL spoiled what easily could've been a career-best campaign.