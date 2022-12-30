Fabbri (knee) is targeting a return to action on Wednesday against New Jersey, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Fabbri has not played since March 10 as he underwent knee surgery and has been recovering ever since. Fabbri is expected to eventually be a top-six forward once he returns to the lineup but he could start off on the third line to ease him into the lineup. Fabbri had 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games last season before his injury.