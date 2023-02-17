Fabbri tallied a goal and assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Flames.
Both of Fabbri's points came on the power play, giving Detroit a 2-1 lead early in the second period before setting up Tyler Bertuzzi later in the frame. The 27-year-old Fabbri has points in four straight games, logging three goals and five assists in that span. He's up to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 18 games after missing the first three months of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. Fabbri's power-play usage could make him a solid fantasy asset on a surging Red Wings offense.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Another two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: One of each Monday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Supplies helper on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: First goal in seven games•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Hands out assist Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Goals in three straight games•