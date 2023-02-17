Fabbri tallied a goal and assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Flames.

Both of Fabbri's points came on the power play, giving Detroit a 2-1 lead early in the second period before setting up Tyler Bertuzzi later in the frame. The 27-year-old Fabbri has points in four straight games, logging three goals and five assists in that span. He's up to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 18 games after missing the first three months of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. Fabbri's power-play usage could make him a solid fantasy asset on a surging Red Wings offense.