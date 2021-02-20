Fabbri picked up two assists in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.
Not much went right for Detroit in this one, but Fabbri was still able to record his second multi-point performance in the last four games. On the season, the 25-year-old has a respectable four goals and seven points through 11 contests as he locks down a top-six role for the rebuilding Wings.
