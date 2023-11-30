Fabbri tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Fabbri set up Moritz Seider's power-play tally midway through the second period before adding a goal 26 seconds later to put Detroit ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old Fabbri's been hot of late, posting five points (three goals, two assists) in his last four games. He's up to five goals and seven points through nine games this season while missing 12 contests with an injury.