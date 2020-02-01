Play

Fabbri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Both points came in the third period after the Wings were already in a 4-0 hole. Fabbri put together a solid January, scoring two goals and eight points in 11 games, and the move to Detroit earlier this season has the 24-year-old on pace for a career-best campaign.

