Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Two points in Friday's loss
Fabbri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Both points came in the third period after the Wings were already in a 4-0 hole. Fabbri put together a solid January, scoring two goals and eight points in 11 games, and the move to Detroit earlier this season has the 24-year-old on pace for a career-best campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Garners helper Monday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sets up goal in big loss•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Chips in with helper•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Buries 10th goal with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Sets up lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Reaches double-digit goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.