Fabbri (personal) won't play Tuesday against Edmonton, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Fabbri, who didn't practice Monday, is expected to be back with the team ahead of Thursday's contest against Vancouver. He will be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Klim Kostin, who played in 57 games for the Oilers last season. Fabbri has 13 goals, 21 points and 50 shots on net in 39 appearances this season.
