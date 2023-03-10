Fabbri (lower body) won't play on the weekend in a home-and-home series against Boston, according to coach Derek Lalonde.
Lalonde is hopeful that Fabbri will be able to play at some point before the end of the season. He was injured Wednesday versus the Blackhawks. Fabbri has seven goals and nine assists in 28 games this campaign.
