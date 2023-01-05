Fabbri will play either Friday against Florida, or Saturday in Toronto, but not both nights, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri made his season debut Wednesday. playing for the first time since March 10 when he suffered a knee injury. The Red Wings do not want to rush him back and are taking precautions such as not playing in back-to-back games. Fabbri had two shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in a 5-1 loss Wednesday.