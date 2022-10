Hagg (head) is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season next Friday against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hagg returned to practice Friday morning, but the stay-at-home defenseman reportedly will be held out for the remainder of the preseason. Last season, Hagg deposited one goal, eight assists and 102 blocked shots through 64 games between the Sabres and Panthers. The Swede doesn't figure to play often enough to make an impact in fantasy circles.