Hagg produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hagg picked up his first point in four games this year when he set up Pius Suter's first-period tally. A third-pairing defenseman, Hagg isn't expected to add much on offense. The 27-year-old has notched six shots on net, 13 hits, eight blocked shots and four PIM, so his physical play will likely outpace his scoring by a wide margin.