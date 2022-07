Hagg agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,000 contract with Detroit on Monday.

Hagg split time between the Panthers and Sabres last year, logging a combined 64 games in which he tallied one goal, eight assists and 59 shots while averaging 16:01 of ice time. Where Hagg will fit into the lineup remains to be seen, especially given the offseason additions of Ben Chiarot and Mark Pysyk. At this point, Hagg may have to settle for periodic stints in the press box as a healthy scratch.