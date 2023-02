Hagg scored a goal on one shot, helping the Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Hagg opened the scoring Tuesday, scoring on a wrist shot with traffic in front of Darcy Kuemper. This goal is Hagg's first of the season and fourth point in 18 games. When in the lineup, Hagg should be expected to play on the bottom pairing for the Red Wings.