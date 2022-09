Hagg (head) is out indefinitely and could miss the start of the season, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports Thursday.

Hagg managed just nine points in 64 games for the Sabres and Panthers last season, so fantasy players shouldn't be expected to offer much offensively out of the blueliner. Even once cleared to play, Hagg is far from guaranteed to break into the lineup with consistency and may find himself as a healthy scratch periodically.