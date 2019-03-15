Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Debuting sooner than expected

Kuffner will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Islanders.

A previous report indicated that Kuffner wouldn't make his first NHL appearance until next week, but those plans changed upon a new development that Justin Abdelkader (foot) is unfit to play against the Isles. According to Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press, Kuffner was Princeton's all-time scoring leader -- totaling 75 goals in 132 games -- so it wouldn't be surprising if he's given a power-play role right out of the gate.