Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Debuting sooner than expected
Kuffner will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Islanders.
A previous report indicated that Kuffner wouldn't make his first NHL appearance until next week, but those plans changed upon a new development that Justin Abdelkader (foot) is unfit to play against the Isles. According to Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press, Kuffner was Princeton's all-time scoring leader -- totaling 75 goals in 132 games -- so it wouldn't be surprising if he's given a power-play role right out of the gate.
