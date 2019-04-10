Kuffner -- who burst onto the hockey scene with Princeton and debuted for the Red Wings this season -- ended up with a minus-4 rating and failed to crack the scoresheet through his first 10 NHL games.

At this point, Kuffner shouldn't get too caught up in the numbers game. The 22-year-old produced 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) through 31 games with Princeton, and only the top college prospects earn that late-season cup of coffee with the big club. Kuffner will compete for an Opening Night roster spot with the Wings in the fall, as he has another year on his entry-level contract, but Evgeny Svechnikov (knee) would assuredly come before him -- provided injuries cease to be a concern.